2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Mavericks at Thunder

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Mavericks at Thunder Betting Picks

PJ Washington isn't a lock to play after sitting Dallas' last three games due to an ankle injury. But if Washington -- who took part in shootaround prior to sitting the Mavs' most recent game -- suits up, this is my favorite bet in the game.

OKC is a machine, but they let up a lot of three-point tries as they're giving up the third-highest three-point attempt rate (45.0%) in the league. They did the same thing a year ago, conceding the highest three-point attempt rate (45.2%).

That hasn't been much of an issue for them, with OKC leading the NBA in defensive rating last year and this year, but it at least leaves them vulnerable to a hot shooting night.

The Thunder have given up the third-most made threes per game to power forwards (3.5), so if Washington plays, he'll be in a good spot to fire off some three-balls.

Washington has made made at least two triples in three of his last four games, and he shot 38.1% from beyond the arc last season. He's capable of having a good night from deep, and I find these -106 odds pretty appealing.

It's scary to bet against the Thunder in any capacity right now as they're 21-1 and lead the NBA with a +15.1 net rating.

However, I think the Mavs' defense can keep OKC's offense in check.

Home Team Total Points Under Dec 6 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Dallas ranks fourth in defensive rating. They're one of the league's best on that end of the floor.

Getting Anthony Davis back will only help. AD has played in three of the Mavs' last four games, and in the two most recent contests, Dallas has held the Denver Nuggets to 121 points and the Miami Heat to 108. Over the last 10 games, Denver (second) and Miami (10th) both rank in the top 10 in offensive rating, so the Mavericks have shown they can defend versus top offenses.

In one prior meeting this season, Dallas surrendered only 101 points to OKC.

The Thunder have scored between 122 and 124 in four of their last five games. They're 15.5-point favorites tonight and can run anyone out of the gym if they play great. Despite that, I am backing a study Dallas defense to keep OKC under 122.5 points.

