2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Lakers at Celtics

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics face the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Lakers at Celtics Betting Picks

There are a few reasons I'm into the Celtics to win and cover tonight at home versus the Lakers.

Spread Betting Boston Celtics Dec 6 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The most glaring reason is that Luka Doncic (personal) is expected to be out. That's obviously a big deal. LA's net rating with Luka on the floor is +5.0. With Luka off, it's +0.4.

Secondly, this is a back to back for the Lakers, which means we may not see LeBron James after he played in Thursday night's first leg.

On the Boston side, it's also a back to back for the Celtics. But not all back to backs are created equally as only one Celtic played 30-plus minutes last night (Payton Pritchard) while four Lakers played at least 32 minutes, including 41 for Austin Reaves and 36 for LeBron.

Plus, Celtics star Jaylen Brown (illness) didn't play last night but is likely going to be OK for today. I'm not sure if sitting due to illness last night is a good thing or a bad thing when it comes to his outlook for tonight -- just thought it needed to be mentioned.

Aside from all of that, the Celtics have just been really darn good lately. Across the last 10 games, they're third in net rating (+13.6). LA is a solid seventh (+5.5) in that time, but it's still a ways away from Boston's clip -- and that's with Luka playing nine of those 10 contests.

All in all, I think the stage is set for the Celtics to notch a comfortable win in a showpiece rivalry clash.

For the season, LA is allowing the 12th-highest three point attempt rate, and that sets up a three-heavy Boston offense to fire off a ton of shots from deep.

Pritchard can take advantage.

Payton Pritchard - Made Threes Payton Pritchard Over Dec 6 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Lakers just let Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie go 8 for 14 from three earlier this week, and they've conceded at least 118 points in five consecutive games.

After a bad shooting start to the year, Pritchard has been outstanding from three of late. Over his previous 15 games, he's making 39.7% of his three-point attempts while draining an average of 3.3 per night on 8.4 tries.

He's also been much a better three-point shooter at home (36.0%) than on the road (31.1%).

The Celtics aren't shy about letting it fly as they're taking the third-most threes per game (43.0). Up against a Lakers defense that can be giving from three, Pritchard is in a good spot to have a big night, and I don't mind his +190 odds to make 4+ treys.

4+ Made Threes 4+ Made Threes Payton Pritchard +186 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

