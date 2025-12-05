FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Avalanche vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers.

Avalanche vs Rangers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (19-2-6) vs. New York Rangers (15-12-2)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Rangers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-192)Rangers (+158)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (57.4%)

Avalanche vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Avalanche are +130 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -160.

Avalanche vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Rangers on Dec. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Avalanche vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Avalanche, New York is the underdog at +158, and Colorado is -192 playing on the road.

