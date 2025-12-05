NHL
Avalanche vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers.
Avalanche vs Rangers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (19-2-6) vs. New York Rangers (15-12-2)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-192)
|Rangers (+158)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (57.4%)
Avalanche vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Avalanche are +130 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -160.
Avalanche vs Rangers Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Rangers on Dec. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.
Avalanche vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Avalanche, New York is the underdog at +158, and Colorado is -192 playing on the road.