3 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for Week 14

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which any time touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL Any Time TD Picks: Week 14

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Breece Hall +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

This feels like a weekly occurrence, but it worked for us last week, so we're going back to the well. I've got Breece Hall as a value to score as the New York Jets face the Miami Dolphins.

It mostly comes back to Hall's red-zone role since Braelon Allen's injury. He has played 69.4% of the team's red-zone snaps from Week 5 on, and he has 35.1% of the team's carries or targets in that part of the field. In Tyrod Taylor's two games since claiming the starting job, Hall's red-zone share is up to 42.9% as Taylor is a bit less of a threat to steal rushes than Justin Fields.

The Dolphins also will let up big plays as they have allowed the fifth-highest schedule-adjusted explosive run rate to backs. Add in Hall's potential to score as a receiver, and I have his fair touchdown odds at -130, well clear of the market.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Chris Rodriguez Jr. +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Commanders have told us explicitly with their actions that Chris Rodriguez Jr. is their lead back. It seems like the market is hesitant to buy in, creating value on him to score at +210.

We have a three game sample since the Commanders named Rodriguez a team captain and thrust him into the lead back role. He left one of those games early, but in the other two, he had 15 and 11 carries, respectively, and played at least 43% of the snaps in both games. It's still a three-back committee, but he's the lead of the trio.

In the red zone, specifically, Rodriguez's snap rate has risen to 48.4% in those two games, and he has handled a 28.6% opportunity share. It's far from a perfect role, but in an efficient offense -- which the Commanders have been, even with Marcus Mariota -- it's valuable.

The opposing Minnesota Vikings have been leaky on the ground of late, and their quarterback situation can set up short fields for the opposing offense. As a result, I have Rodriguez's fair touchdown odds at +160, making him a quality outlet at current prices.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Evan Engram +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

Evan Engram has just one touchdown this year, and he's fighting a pair of end-zone ballers in Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin for looks in close. I get why the market's softer on him. I just think it's soft enough for us to buy in.

Engram's role this year has been acceptable, even if it's underwhelming relative to the offseason "joker" hype. Since returning from injury in Week 4, he has run a route on 60.8% of the team's drop backs, second on the team behind Sutton and Franklin.

His target share in that span is just 16.6% with a 13.3% end-zone target share, neither of which will blow you away. But you would still likely expect more than one touchdown with those kinds of marks, indicating he could be due for regression.

Although the Las Vegas Raiders have been a tough matchup for tight ends, we can boost the Denver Broncos' scoring expectations for an indoor game. That's enough for me to have Engram at +300 to score, well clear of his current +380 billing.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.