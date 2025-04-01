2 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/2/25

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

EPL Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Wednesday

Leicester at Manchester City (2:45 p.m. ET)

While Manchester City clearly aren't the same team they've been in recent seasons, they can put together a vintage City performance at home against Leicester even with the news that Erling Haaland is out for an extended period.

Leicester have let in a ton of goals in their return to the top flight. Through 29 league matches, the Foxes have conceded 65 goals. They've been even worse in their travels, permitting a league-high 35 goals in 14 away matches. They've put up very little resistance on the road versus top sides, letting up three goals at Liverpool, four at Newcastle and four at Arsenal.

Manchester City are coming off their best result in a while, a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals. They should be very motivated to keep the good vibes going as they need points in their push to qualify for next season's Champions League.

In a great home matchup, City can put at least three past the Foxes.

Everton at Liverpool (3:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday brings us the second Merseyside Derby of the season, and I think the stage is set for the Reds to come out firing at Anfield

The matchup at Goodison was a 2-2 thriller where Everton tied it late and both sides had a player sent off during a last-minute melee. It was a fitting final derby at Goodison, but it was also a match that had to leave a bad taste in Liverpool's mouth.

On top of that, the Reds have since been knocked out from the Champions League and lost the EFL Cup final to Newcastle. In short, there's a pretty good chance Liverpool are an angry bunch right now, and Everton might be getting them at a bad time.

Taking the Reds to win the first half is my favorite way to get in on Liverpool in a match where I think they'll get back on track.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.