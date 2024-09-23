2 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Commanders at Bengals

The second MNF clash tonight has the Washington Commanders on the road at the Cincinnati Bengals, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's second Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

This game sets up well for Austin Ekeler.

Primarily a passing-game back at this point in his career, Ekeler could be in for a busy night with the Commanders a 7.5-point road underdog.

In the one Washington loss this season, Ekeler played 53% of the snaps -- compared to 43% in their win -- and made 4 catches for 52 yards. He also had 3 receptions for 47 yards in the Commanders' win, so Ekeler has been very productive as a pass-catcher so far.

Cincy has permitted 4.5 catches per game to running backs through two weeks, and as long as Washington doesn't play with a lead for much of this game, Ekeler should be heavily involved as a receiver.

Our NFL projections have Ekeler going for 3.1 grabs and 24.9 yards. In the alt market, Ekeler to get to 25+ receiving yards at +150 is also worth a look.

Like the first bet, this bet also correlates with the Bengals winning the game.

Zack Moss was on the field a lot in Week 2, playing 80% of the snaps and handling 12 carries. He appears to be the clear lead back over Chase Brown.

While Moss has yet to register 13 carries in a game -- 9 and 12 so far -- Cincy hasn't operated in a positive game script in either of its first two outings. They have a great chance to do so tonight as they're a 7.5-point home favorite. If the Bengals jump out to a lead, Moss could get fed.

We project Moss to rack up 14.8 rushing attempts and 63.3 rushing yards, so not only do we like the over on Moss' carries, we also back him to go over his rushing yards prop, which is set at 51.5 yards (-113).

