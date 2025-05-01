2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Nuggets vs. Clippers in Game 6 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at Clippers Game 6 Betting Picks

Nikola Jokic has been a passing machine in this series, and that puts me on him to record at least 10 assists tonight.

Through five games, Jokic is averaging an eye-popping 20.0 potential assists per game. He's gone for 10-plus assists in four of the five contests and is averaging 11.0 assists per night for the series.

Given those numbers and how many assist chances Jokic gets, double-digit dimes is a bar he can clear. Plus, this is a closeout opportunity for the Nuggets, so Jokic could see huge minutes. He's already played at least 43 minutes in three of the five games.

As is usually the case with Jokic's assist total, it'll likely come down to his teammates hitting shots. He's going to find people. With Jamal Murray in a groove and Jokic dishing out so many potential assists per night, taking him to get 10 assists is my favorite bet of Game 6.

Also, I don't mind him over 10.5 assists at +136 or his triple-double odds at +100, although he's achieved 10-plus boards in just two of the five games this series.

The Clippers were just a few possessions away from winning each of the first four games of the series. They were able to do that -- in part -- by keeping the pace slow and playing good defense. They did neither of those things in a blowout loss in Game 5, but with LA's season on the line, I think we'll see them get back to the type of game we saw in Game 1 through Game 4.

These two teams combined for an average of 207.5 total points through the first four games, and that's with Game 1 going to overtime. After that OT game (222 total points), Game 2 through Game 4 totaled 207, 200 and 200 points. That's how the Clippers -- who were 22nd in pace this season -- need the game to go while Denver (8th in pace) wants it to be more like Game 5, where we saw 246 total points.

Game 5 was the outlier of this series thus far, and the Clips -- at home in an elimination game -- will surely be doing everything in their power to slow the pace and make things more like the first four games. I think they'll be able to enforce their will, and that pushes me toward the under.

