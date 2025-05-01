NHL
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TBS
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-196)
|Stars (+162)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (58.2%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Stars are -158 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +128.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Stars on May 1, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -196 favorite at home.