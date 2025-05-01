FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
  • Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: TBS

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-196)Stars (+162)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (58.2%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Stars are -158 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +128.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Stars on May 1, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

  • Dallas is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -196 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup