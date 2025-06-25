2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 6/25/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

Dortmund vs. Ulsan

Ulsan is in a lot of trouble.

Not only does Dortmund have a significant talent edge, but they need to win to advance, so Ulsan will be getting their best shot today. That's unlikely to go well for an Ulsan side that has suffered back-to-back defeats versus Fluminense and Mamelodi Sundowns, giving up five goals in the process.

With Dortmund having so much to play for, I'm backing them to net at least two goals in the first half.

After a disappointing showing versus Fluminense in their first match, Dortmund rebounded with a 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns, scoring three times in the first half after Mamelodi scored first and put Dortmund's backs against the wall. Following the opening Mamelodi goal, we saw Dortmund kick it into another gear, and I think we'll see them start this 3 p.m. ET match in that gear.

Monterrey vs. Urawa

Monterrey need a win over Urawa to have a chance to advance, and I like them to get just that at these -150 odds.

Monterrey started their CWC campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw versus Inter before sharing the spoils with River Plate in a 0-0 draw. They've been lacking in attack, placing only three shots on goal, but the defense has been solid.

A matchup with Urawa can help Monterrey's attack get going. Urawa have conceded five times through two CWC matches and just allowed Inter to amass 26 shots and 82% of the possession last time out.

Monterrey's solid start to the tourney is in danger of being wasted if they don't get all three points versus Urawa. Motivation isn't in question, and their attack should finally show some life.

