3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/25/25

The New York Yankees' offense has not had a fruitful month, that is except for Jazz Chisholm.

Since returning from the injured list with an oblique strain on June 3rd, Chisholm has gone a red-hot 23-for-68 at the plate -- good for a .338 batting average. He's recorded at least two bases in 10 out of 19 games in this span and has had three separate three-hit games, too.

Facing a righty at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, we can look for Jazz to produce on Wednesday.

Brady Singer will take the bump for the Cincinnati Reds. His 4.13 ERA might be due for regression, as evidenced by a 4.68 expected ERA.

He's pitched 47 innings against LHH (16th-most in MLB) and has allowed them a .418 SLG, 45.1% fly-ball rate, and 1.34 home runs per nine innings. Meanwhile, Chisholm is producing a 135 wRC+ and .262 ISO versus righties on the year. Since returning from the IL, he's generating a .340 BA, .580 SLG, and 180 wRC+ against this handedness.

The Chicago Cubs have dropped five of their last six games, but the offense is still averaging 6.0 runs per contest in that span. Kyle Tucker has batted in five runs across his last four and has totaled 48 RBIs through 78 games. He's logged at least one RBI in 42.3% of games -- up from the 40.0% implied probability on these +150 odds.

Considering Tucker's track record and his position in this high-powered offense, I'll usually be interested in his RBI prop when it can be found at a value. It doesn't hurt that he's facing a righty who is due for a beating.

Erick Fedde has maintained a 3.54 ERA through 15 starts, but an eye-popping 4.99 expected ERA proves he is bound to regress. In fact, Fedde's underlying marks -- a 4.99 xERA (sixth-worst in MLB), 4.93 xFIP (second-worst), and 5.13 SIERA (second-worst) -- suggest he's one of the weaker starters in baseball.

Fedde sports only a 15.6% strikeout rate and has benefitted from a puny 5.8% home-run-to-fly-ball ratio (second-lowest in MLB). He figures to encounter major damage any day now, and Tucker and the Cubs can see to it. Tucker enters the night with a .290 BA, .225 ISO, 153 wRC+, and 47.3% fly-ball rate versus righties. Our MLB projections forecast him for 0.74 RBIs in this one.

Logan Webb continues to be one of the most consistent hurlers in MLB, and his career year has earned him the third-shortest NL Cy Young odds.

Webb is holding down a 2.49 ERA, 2.84 xERA, 2.32 xFIP, and 2.70 SIERA through 16 starts. After showing moderate strikeout marks throughout his career, the Ks are finally coming on strong. He enters with a 27.9% K% and is logging 10.13 Ks per nine innings.

Webb has outdone 6.5 Ks in 7 out of 15 starts, missing by the hook four times. He's netting 8.0 strikeouts per game across his last five outings. A date with the Miami Marlins could result in more of the same.

Miami's active roster sports a .320 wOBA (20th) and 101 wRC+ (23rd) versus righties. Those marks drop to a .311 wOBA and 96 wRC+ on the road. Though not the most strikeout-prone team around, they do show a 21.6% K% against righties on the road. Plus, an across the board poor Marlins offense should lead to a lengthy start for Webb and afford him ample K opportunities.

