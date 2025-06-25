2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Wednesday 6/25/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres

With temperatures around 70 degrees at pitcher-friendly Petco Park and a pair of quality pitchers taking the mound, this matchup has one of the day's lowest totals (7.5) and looks like a viable target for a NRFI.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta is in the midst of a strong campaign for the San Diego Padres, and while he's been a bit more inconsistent in the first inning lately, he's still converted a NRFI in 11 of 15 starts. He's been very effective the first time through the order, recording a 3.24 xFIP, 30.4% strikeout rate, and 6.7% walk rate.

While the Washington Nationals have actually been quite formidable in the first inning this season, they've now dropped out of the top 10 in YRFI rate (31.3%) and only just broke an 11-game losing streak last week. In June, they've produced the league's worst first-inning wRC+ (28), and fourth-worst first-inning K rate (27.8%). These are all promising signs that Pivetta can advanced through the opening frame without issue.

Meanwhile, Washington's MacKenzie Gore has logged a NRFI in 12 of 16 outings, and he boasts a 2.29 xFIP, 35.4% strikeout rate, and 4.2% walk rate the first time through the order. Gore will have to face the daunting trio of Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Manny Machado, but Tatis has curiously struggled against lefties dating back to last season (.099 ISO in the split), and Merrill will have to contend with Gore's 38.4% strikeout rate versus lefty bats.

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals are in the bottom half in YRFI rate at 25.3% and 27.9%, respectively, though the Rays have been among MLB's better overall offenses this season, so their number ought to rise going forward.

That might not happen for the Rays tonight against right-hander Michael Wacha. Wacha hasn't given up a first-inning run over 15 starts, and in 2024, he had a NRFI in 23 of 29 starts (79.3%).

Despite a modest 18.2% strikeout rate, Wacha simply doesn't allow much hard contact, owning a 32.2% hard-hit rate (92nd percentile), 87.1 mph average exit velocity (90th percentile), and 6.7% barrel rate (72nd percentile). He's allowed only 0.94 HR/9 this year, and he gave up 0.92 in 2024.

Tampa righty Drew Rasmussen has also found success in the opening inning, posting a scoreless game in 12 of 15 first innings. Rasmussen backs that with a bump in numbers the first time through the order behind a 3.22 xFIP, 23.0% K rate, 5.2% BB rate, and 54.3% BB rate.

While Kansas City has performed a better in the first inning this month, they're just just 20th in first-inning runs per game (0.42) and have been one of the league's weakest overall offenses.

