2 Best FA Cup Bets and Player Props for Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

England's FA Cup is at the semifinal stage, with Nottingham Forest and Manchester City deciding the last spot in the final at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

When looking at the FA Cup soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this match?

FA Cup Semifinal Betting Picks for Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are having their best season in recent history while Manchester City have underwhelmed this year. I still like City's chances to win on Sunday.

For City, if they don't win the FA Cup, they'll end the campaign without a trophy -- something that would've seemed far-fetched back in August. But that's where we are, and we can rest assured City will be doing everything in their power to come out on top in this one.

Despite these sides sitting next to each other in the EPL table, City (+16.3) have a significant edge over Forest (-2.6) in expected goal (xG) differential, per FBRef.

City have started to find a bit of form, winning five of their last six games, including an impressive, come-from-behind 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the last round of the FA Cup. They are a side accustomed to both Wembley and big stages, and that should work in their favor this weekend.

As for Forest, while it's been an excellent campaign no matter how these last few weeks play out, they are sputtering toward the finish line. Forest have won only twice over their past five outings, and they've needed penalties to advance in each of the last three rounds of the FA Cup, with two of those matches being against Exeter City and Ipswich Town.

City are the better side, are in better form and have considerably more big-game experience. I'll back Pep Guardiola's bunch to get the win.

While I like City to win, Forest should be able to create chances, and this player prop stands out to me.

City's defense has taken a massive step back this season. In league play, City have conceded the 11th-most xG, and they've allowed at least 0.7 xG in 9 of their past 10 matches across all competitions. In short, Forest can find some joy going forward, and Elanga is a big piece of their counter-attack.

Elanga has recorded six goals and nine assists in 26 EPL starts. Although he hasn't put a shot on target in either of Forest's previous matchups with City this season, Elanga has tallied six shot-creating actions over the pair of games, so he's been dangerous. He can fire at least one shot on goal on Sunday.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any soccer game happening April 25th through 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.