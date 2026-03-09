College Basketball Conference Tournaments: 2 Best Bets for Championship Week

While some of the smaller conferences started tourney play last week, today's marks the official beginning of Conference Championship Week.

Buckle up.

Using the college basketball conference tournament odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at some of the best bets for Championship Week.

Championship Week: Conference Tournament Best Bets

Maybe I'm the last person to figure out Purdue isn't that good this season. But I like the Boilers' potential path through the Big Ten bracket, and I'm intrigued by these +600 odds.

FanDuel is bullish on the Boilermakers because Purdue -- despite being the 7 seed -- has the third-shortest odds to win the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has shorter odds than both 2 seed Nebraska (+1000) and 3 seed Michigan State (+650), the two best seeds on the Boilers' side of the bracket.

While Purdue struggled some in Big Ten play, especially at home, the Boilermakers still rate out as a quality team as KenPom (eighth) and Torvik (seventh) both put the Boilers in the top 10. Purdue's biggest pain point has been their defense, a unit that ranks 39th, per KenPom. But they're absolutely elite on the other end, checking in second in KenPom offense, and they have one of the nation's best players in point guard Braden Smith.

The Big Ten's two best teams (Illinois and Michigan), according to KenPom, are on the other side of the bracket, so the Boilers' path isn't a brutal one.

Too often in recent history, Purdue has had superb regular seasons only to underwhelm in March. After the Boilers' meh regular season this campaign, maybe Matt Painter and company will flip the script and catch fire at tourney time.

Arizona is loaded, rates out extremely well across the board and landed on the easier side of the Big 12 bracket.

I'm in.

Arizona ended up with the 3 seed, and the Wildcats' toughest hurdles on their side of the bracket will likely be 2 seed Texas Tech and 6 seed Kansas. The Jayhawks haven't been all that great this season and sit 19th overall via KenPom. Texas Tech ranks 16th on KenPom but lost star JT Toppin to a season-ending injury.

Here's the part when I tell you Arizona lost only twice this year and those two defeats were to Texas Tech and Kansas. Texas Tech won at Arizona in overtime on February 14th, but not only did Toppin play in that game, he was outstanding, scoring 31 with 13 boards. The loss to Kansas came at Phog Allen Fieldhouse on a Big Monday and was by just four points. Arizona beat KU by 23 in Tucson in late February.

I'm definitely not writing off either Kansas or Texas Tech, but I'd rather be on this side of the bracket than on the side that contains 5 seed Iowa State and 1 seed Houston, a pair of teams that rate out as top-seven squads, per KenPom.

As for Arizona's credentials, the 'Cats are the country's third-best team (per KenPom), ranking third on D and seventh offensively. They're a juggernaut, and star freshman Koa Peat should be back up to speed now after getting some games under his belt since returning from injury.

I think the bracket fell kindly for Arizona, and they're also the best team in the league, according to Torvik and KenPom.

