2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Texas Tech vs. Florida

The West Region featured perhaps the best game of the tournament in the Round of 16 as Texas Tech roared back from a 16-point deficit against Arkansas with about 10 minutes remaining in the second half, pulling off an 85-83 win in overtime. It was the second-largest comeback in regional semifinals history.

On the other side of the Red Raiders, Florida didn't blink with a 16-point win as 6.5-point favorites over Maryland. The Gators enter Saturday's contest as 6.5-point favorites in the regional finals against Texas Tech.

Betting Picks for Texas Tech vs. Florida

Through three games in the tournament, Florida is averaging 86.3 points per game (PPG). Meanwhile, Texas Tech just gave up 83 points in the Round of 16. The Red Raiders' strength has been scoring, ranking 5th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency and 39th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The Gators have dominated the offensive glass in the postseason, averaging 16.0 offensive rebounds per game in the men's college basketball tournament. For comparison, Florida averages 12.5 across the entire season (fourth-most). Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 122nd in defensive rebounding percentage and 109th in defensive rebounds per game. Similar to Maryland's worries, the Red Raiders will likely have a hard time preventing second-chance shots.

The bulk of Florida's scoring comes from its backcourt, led by Walter Clayton Jr. (17.7 PPG), Alijah Martin (14.6 PPG), and Will Richard (13.5 PPG). Texas Tech's backcourt is full of weak backcourt defenders, including Elijah Hawkins (1.57), Chance McMillian (1.11), and Christian Anderson (0.92) all carrying weak Defensive Bayesian Performance Ratings (DBPR) -- per EvanMiya. McMillian is unlikely to play after missing the Round of 16, but it remains a susceptible backcourt.

The Red Raiders' backcourt lacks some size, too, as Hawkins stands at 5-foot-11. Meanwhile, Clayton stands at 6-foot-3 while Martin is 6-foot-2. Don't expect the scoring success to slow.

Going hand-in-hand with potential backcourt scoring, the Gators' leading scorer Clayton finally cooled off with only 13 points while shooting 33.3% from the field in the Round of 16. He was on a heater in the previous four by logging 22.5 PPG while making 19 of 39 three-pointers (48.7%) during the span.

UF's point guard is bound to have favorable matchups against Texas Tech's undersized point guard Hawkins. Along with a height advantage, the Red Raiders just allowed Arkansas to shoot 10 of 25 from three (40.0%). With a team-high 280 three-point attempts this season, Clayton spearheads the Gators' 9.9 three-point makes per game (93rd percentile).

When Clayton posted under 15 points on 5 occasions over his last 21 games, he's answered in the following game with at least 18 points each time. Following an off game from Florida's star, expect a big bounce back.

