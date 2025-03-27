2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Duke vs. North Carolina

We've got a rivalry game clash in the Round of 16 as Duke and North Carolina meet up for the third time this season, this one in a winner-take-all showdown.

Here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds for Duke vs. North Carolina.

Betting Picks for Duke vs. North Carolina

The 124.5-point total for this game is the lowest of the weekend by 10.0 points. I'm not sure it's low enough.

There's a reason the total is so low -- Duke and North Carolina are excellent defensively. Per Torvik's numbers, Duke is sixth in adjusted defense while UNC is ninth. While neither side is terrible offensively -- Duke is 28th and the Heels are 48th -- these are defensive-minded teams that lean on said defense to wear down the opposition.

On top of that, both UNC (219th in adjusted tempo) and the Blue Devils (198th) prefer a slow-paced game.

In the two previous meetings this year, UNC won, 53-46, in overtime in January while Duke took the second game, 68-53, in February. Both of those games went under 124.5 points despite one contest featuring an OT period.

Torvik projects this Round of 16 matchup to be a 61-56 win for Duke. That's 117 total points, giving us some breathing room on the under.

With the expectation that this will be a low-scoring, low-possession game, I like the underdog Tar Heels to cover.

In the game Duke won by 15, the Blue Devils got 21 more shot attempts than UNC. North Carolina actually shot four more free throws than Duke, so the Blue Devils' extra shot attempts weren't because a lot of Duke possessions ended in FTs; it was because Duke won the fight on the offensive glass as well as the turnover battle. In all, UNC snagged 14 offensive boards and committed 12 fewer turnovers.

The turnovers, in particular, are worth a deeper look. The Tar Heels had just three games with a turnover rate north of 30.0% this season, and two of them came against Duke. For the season, UNC's turnover rate was 18.3%, the 26th-lowest mark in the country, so it's not like turnovers have been a huge problem for them all season.

Either Duke's defense is the main reason for UNC's turnover woes in those games or there was some randomness at play -- likely some of both. While Duke's defense surely deserves some credit, I'm inclined to think UNC will shore up the turnover issues this time around. They just had a 25.8% turnover rate against West Virginia's seventh-ranked defense last round -- not a great number but not as bad as the Duke games.

If the Tar Heels can keep the turnovers in check and we get a low-scoring game, UNC can cover the 5.5 points.

You can also click here to get our updated printable Women's College Basketball Tournament bracket for the Round of 16.

FanDuel now lets you parlay picks across multiple rounds! Think your team will take their region? You can stack that with your picks for every round—all in one bet. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest women's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.