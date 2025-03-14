2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Clemson vs. Louisville

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Four teams remain in the ACC Tournament, and the nightcap takes place between Clemson and Louisville -- two teams in the top 13 of the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers have won 9 consecutive games while the Cardinals are riding a 10-game winning streak.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Clemson-Louisville.

Clemson vs. Louisville Betting Picks

Clemson doesn't have any inspiring shot distributions, ranked in the 52nd percentile of three-point shot distribution and the 28th percentile for close twos. The Tigers get it done by sitting in the 91st percentile for the slowest adjusted tempos. Simply put, Clemson wants to make it ugly, limiting opponents to only 65.3 (PPG) points per game (94th percentile).

However, Louisville could have the answer by ranking in the 74th percentile for the quickest tempos in college basketball. Plus, the Cards have the chops to crack this defense, putting up 79.2 PPG (89th percentile) paired with a 53.8% (eFG%) effective field goal percentage (83rd percentile).

Clemson is quite average in defending the three with opponents holding a 38.2% three-point shot distribution (56th percentile). Louisville essentially lives and dies by the three, making 9.6 triples (90th percentile) and hoisting 28.8 three-point attempts per game (95th percentile) while sporting a 48.6% three-point shot distribution (97th percentile).

In the sole head-to-head matchup of the season, the Cardinals won by 10 while racking up 74 points. Winning the possession battle should help Louisville speed this game up. The Cards are 94th in offensive rebounding percentage and 52nd for defensive rebounding rate, and the Tigers rank 71st and 205th in those categories. Plus, both squads are in the 80th percentile of forced turnovers per game, allowing Louisville to keep the turnover battle nearly even.

Led by the ability to win the possession battle, look for the Cardinals to speed up the tempo while pulling off the upset.

Taking one of Louisville's leading scorers to go under doesn't pair well with the moneyline, but the proof is in the pudding. Terrence Edwards Jr. (16.1 PPG) has been like a man possessed, racking up 24.8 PPG over the previous four contests.

Against wings in conference play, Clemson is allowing only 14.8 points (second-fewest in the ACC) and 12.7 field goal attempts per 40 minutes (third-fewest in the ACC). The Tigers can thank forward Dillon Hunter, who boasts a 2.97 Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating (DBPR) -- per EvanMiya.

We saw this play out in January 7's matchup, for Edwards scored a measly five points while making 2 of 11 shots (18.2%) and 1 of 7 from three-point land (14.3%). While we mentioned that Clemson gives up three-point looks, it excels when facing wings by limiting the position to only 4.8 three-point attempts per 40 minutes in ACC play (third-fewest). Opposing ACC wings shoot only 33.8% from three, too, putting Edwards' point prop in danger.

With Edwards taking 42.9% of his shots from three, this is shaping up to be a disappointing outing.

