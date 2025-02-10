2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Baylor at Houston

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

On Monday night we're treated to a marquee matchup in the Big 12 as Baylor takes on No. 6 Houston. The Bears sit in fifth place in the Big 12 at 7-5, while Houston is tied for first at 11-1. As of Monday afternoon, the Baylor-Houston odds show the Cougars favored by 9.5 and the over/under set at 132.5 points.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Baylor @ Houston Feb 11 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Baylor-Houston.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Baylor at Houston Betting Picks

Baylor-Houston stands ahead of the pack as the top men's college basketball game on Monday's slate, but that doesn't mean we'll be treated to fireworks. Both sides are just middle-of-the-pack in conference scoring, though each is above-average in scoring defense. Neither plays at an especially brisk pace, hinting at a low-scoring affair which goes under 132.5 total points.

Total Points Under Feb 11 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Houston enters Monday having given up more than 60 points at home just twice this season. Granted, those have both come in their last two home games, but this is one of the best defenses in the country. The Cougars have the country's top scoring defense and KenPom's third-best adjusted defensive efficiency.

They're top 10 in eFG% (effective field goal percentage) allowed and forced turnover rate, too, but the most compelling reason to back them to cover the spread is their snail-like pace. Among 364 Division-I teams, Houston ranks 360th in KenPom's adjusted tempo. That's continued into Big 12 play as they have by far the conference's slowest average pace.

Baylor isn't as slow as Houston, but they aren't far off. The Bears are 301st in adjusted tempo and have played at the Big 12's fifth-slowest pace in league play.

In turn, they haven't posted jaw-dropping scoring totals despite boasting KenPom's 11th-ranked adjusted offense. Baylor's just eighth in conference scoring average and have struggled against top defenses. In 11 games versus top-50 defenses, the Bears have averaged just a hair over 70 points. They've been held under 60 points in two of six conference road games.

With Bart Torvik projecting just 128 total points here, I'll back the model and trust both defenses to keep possessions (and offensive efficiency) low.

J'wan Roberts stands to benefit from a low-scoring game in the rebound department, but I think we can consider the over on his 6.5-rebound prop even if the game features more scoring than expected.

J'wan Roberts (HOU) - Total Rebounds J'wan Roberts Over Feb 11 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Roberts is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game in conference play, though he's only snagged 7 rebounds in 5 of 12 games. But if we remove the three games in that sample where he failed to crack 30 minutes in blowout wins, Roberts has gone over 6.5 rebounds in five of nine conference games.

He's flashed real upside on the glass, too. The senior big has recorded a pair of double-doubles in league action, including in his most recent home game.

Now, Baylor is a solid rebounding team overall, but they don't have much size. Per KenPom, the Bears rank 199th in average height -- and that's with 6-foot-10- center Josh Ojianwuna included. The center suffered a season-ending injury over the weekend, so Baylor's tallest rotation player is a mere 6-foot-7.

Baylor was already letting up the fifth-most rebounds (per 40 min) to Big 12 bigs. With their second-leading rebounder now sidelined, J'wan Roberts should have even more luck underneath. At -126 odds, I'll happily jump on J'wan Roberts over 6.5 rebounds.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.