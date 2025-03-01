2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Alabama at Tennessee

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

On Saturday, we get an SEC showdown between Alabama and Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Alabama @ Tennessee Mar 1 9:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for the Vols versus the Crimson Tide.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Alabama at Tennessee Betting Picks

This matchup pits two teams that are extremes in the pace department, and that makes it a tough game to handicap in terms of the over/under.

Total Points Under Mar 1 9:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alabama ranks first in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, while Tenneseee is 346th.

Here are total points from Bama's last five games: 184, 179, 208, 179 and 183.

Here are the total points from the Vols' last five games: 124, 146, 157, 139 and 122.

So, yeah, a wee bit different.

On top of that, Tennessee isn't just a slow-paced team, they're excellent defensively, ranking first overall in adjusted D. And the Tide are stellar on O, checking in third in adjusted offense. Like I said, that makes it tough to nail down how this game will play out.

When looking for comparable games on the Vols' side, Tennessee has played Kentucky twice, and UK is 6th in O and plays at the 36th-fastest pace. Those two games ended up having 151 and 139 total points.

On Alabama's side, they've played two very slow-paced teams in South Carolina (281st adjusted tempo) and Purdue (290th). Those games totaled 156 and 165 points, although neither of those teams is elite defensively like Tennessee is (Purdue is 49th and SC is 55th).

Torvik projects there to be 153 total points in Saturday's clash, and I lean toward the under, too, as I think the Vols will be able to make this their kind of game.

In two said comparable games against Kentucky, Milicic cooked, and I like him to get to 10 points versus Alabama.

Igor Milicic Jr (TENN) - Total Points Igor Milicic Jr Over Mar 1 9:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Milicic had 19 and 16 points in the two games versus Kentucky. He took an average of 6.0 three-point tries over the two games -- well above his usual average of 3.4 per game. While Milicic might not see that kind of three-point volume versus a Tide defense that has allowed a meager 35.0% three-point attempt rate (311th highest), the huge bump in pace should more than make up for it.

He is averaging 10.2 points per game in SEC play while logging 28.0 minutes per night. At home this season, Milicic is averaging 11.4 points per game, compared to 8.2 points per game on the road. Plus, he's a career 77.8% free-throw shooter.

Given Milicic's performances against up-tempo UK, 10 points isn't too high of a bar to clear in a huge pace-up game Saturday afternoon.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.