2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 4/8/25

Real Madrid at Arsenal (3 p.m. ET)

Arsenal will be without Gabriel, one of their two star center-backs, for the rest of the season. That's not good news when you're getting ready to face a Real Madrid outfit that has Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham.

It will be interesting to see how the first leg plays out. Arsenal are slight moneyline favorites (+135) and will probably feel like they need to head into next week's second leg with an advantage in order to have a good shot to advance. I think Real Madrid will be content to play on the counter for stretches of this match, and I like Vini's chances of wreaking havoc down the left wing.

Vini has put a shot on target in all but one Champions League outing this campaign. He was mostly kept in check by Atletico Madrid across two legs last round, and while Arsenal have been excellent defensively this year, the loss of Gabriel is a big blow, one which likely forces Jakub Kiwior into the starting lineup alongside William Saliba. Kiwior is a fine player, but he's not Gabriel.

Facing a short-handed back line, Vini is plenty capable of giving Arsenal fits on Tuesday, and he's rarely shy about letting it rip when he gets into a dangerous area.

Inter at Bayern Munich (3 p.m. ET)

Two of Europe's elite tangle in Munich as Bayern hosts Inter. Defensively, Inter have been excellent for a few years running, but I think the market is giving them a little too much respect in a road match against a loaded Bayern attack.

With that said, Inter have permitted only two goals over 10 UCL matches this campaign, which is hard to believe, but their league defensive form hasn't been at quite the same level.

This season, Inter have allowed 30 goals (third-most) over 31 Serie A matches, including two at Parma last time out and two versus Monza in early March. Overall, 30 goals conceded in 31 matches is really dang good, but it's not as elite as what Inter did last season, including just 22 goals conceded in 38 league matches a year ago.

Inter's remarkable defensive numbers last season and what they've done in the UCL this year has earned them quite the defensive reputation, but at the moment, that reputation might be a little inflated compared to their current defensive prowess.

On top of that, star defender Alessandro Bastoni was forced off with a knee injury last weekend. Bastoni is expected to be able play against Bayern, but it seems likely that he's operating at less than 100%.

Since barely surviving against Celtic in the playoff round, Bayern's attack has been red-hot. They've netted multiple goals in seven of their past eight matches in all competitions, including five over two legs versus Leverkusen in the previous round of the UCL. I like Harry Kane, Michael Olise and company to score twice against Inter.

