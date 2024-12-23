10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 17

Quarterbacks on the waiver wire are quite underwhelming ahead of Week 17. However, injuries keep hitting in backfields across the league, giving us a smorgasbord of options at running back. The waiver wire for Week 17 also offers a pair of receivers consistently finding the end zone, and don't sleep on a juicy workload for our top tight end target.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 17.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

It's a shame it took until Week 14 for Aaron Rodgers to find his footing. While the New York Jets' season is yet another wash, Rodgers has at least become a potential fantasy producer.

Over the last three games, the veteran signal-caller is logging 294.7 passing yards and 1.8 passing touchdowns per game. Even better, Rodgers has logged 8.0 yards per passing attempt, a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and boasts 0.23 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) during the span, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

This has translated to 20.2 fantasy points per game since Week 14. After finishing as QB4 in Week 15, Rodgers' 12.8 fantasy points on Sunday weren't nearly as inspiring. However, he's still a solid pick up as the market is scarce this time of year. We have some potential in young, up-and-down players, or you can opt for the Dallas Cowboys' backup QB. Rostered in 41% of leagues, Rodgers looks like the best pick up in an underwhelming week for quarterbacks.

Others to Consider:

Drake Maye (vs. Los Angeles Chargers), Cooper Rush (at Philadelphia), Bryce Young (at Tampa Bay), Michael Penix Jr. (at Washington)

Running Backs

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Finding a running back actually looks far more promising than quarterback. Starting with the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara (groin) could be done for the season. If that's the case, this is Kendre Miller's backfield.

We will get our first glimpse of Miller starting against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Since returning from injury in Week 14, Miller has played well with 4.1 yards per rushing attempt and 1.06 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C). He also had a 47% snap rate in Week 15 due to Kamara leaving from injury, so an elevated role is not coming from nowhere.

Miller's been scooped up in most spots; he's rostered in about 46% of Yahoo! leagues. This figures to climb with a good performance on Monday night. He will have a much more favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders

Sticking with Week 17's Raiders-Saints matchup, dipping in Las Vegas' backfield could also yield success. This room has a been a revolving door. The squad finally found some good efficiency in Sincere McCormick, but he suffered an ankle injury in his first crack as the starter, putting him on injured reserve. With McCormick's season over, the Raiders have yet another shift in this room.

As Week 16 showed, this should be a split backfield between Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah. Of the two, Mattison is the better add right now considering his 57% snap rate on Sunday. It led to solid fantasy production with 13.6 points. Mattison could be a tough get, though, for he's rostered in 48% of leagues.

Available in about 77% of leagues, Abdullah is still worth a look as he put up 17.0 fantasy points in Week 16. He finished with 12 touches to Mattison's 16. This backfield could truly be a toss up going forward.

Patrick Taylor Jr., San Francisco 49ers

As if the San Francisco 49ers haven't experienced enough running back injuries, Isaac Guerendo (foot, hamstring) missed Sunday's game after not practicing once leading up to Week 16. This absence could continue into Week 17, and that should mean more work for Patrick Taylor.

Week 16 was a disaster all around for the 49ers as they were eliminated from the playoffs following a 29-17 loss against the Miami Dolphins. With eight carries for 24 rushing yards, Taylor added virtually no value (3.0 fantasy points). Most of this was due to the Niners' play calling, logging 40 passing attempts to 18 rushing attempts.

Frankly, some of this was puzzling. Up until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter, San Francisco never trailed by more than nine points. For a back and forth affair, the 49ers were plenty close enough to keep running the ball.

Taylor's 80% snap share from Sunday is saving us from being completely doom and gloom. The Detroit Lions are a tough upcoming matchup, but the 49ers have to run the ball more, right?

Following the absence of Guerendo in Week 16, Taylor is already rostered in 46% of leagues.

Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

Rounding out our top running back targets, let's move to the Arizona Cardinals. James Conner has been one of the best running backs in the league over the last few weeks, point blank period. However, he left Sunday's game with a knee injury.

With that said, keep a close eye on Arizona's injury report this week. There's a chance that Conner cannot go in Week 17, and if that's the case, our attention should turn to Trey Benson and Michael Carter. Benson (ankle) was out in Week 16 and did not practice once leading up to the game. There's a decent shot that Carter is in line to start.

Either way, Benson (18%) and Carter (0%) are not rostered in many leagues. Carter took a 36% snap share in Week 16 and produced five rushing attempts for 18 rushing yards (3.6 yards per carry) and five targets for five catches and 30 receiving yards (6.0 yards per reception).

Others to Consider:

Ameer Abdullah (at New Orleans), Audric Estime (at Cincinnati)

Wide Receivers

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For the third consecutive game, Jalen McMillan found the end zone, recording 5 catches for 57 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven targets. McMillan finished with 14.2 fantasy points.

After sitting among the top 18 receivers in Week 15 and 16, McMillan is now rostered in 45% of leagues. That figures to rise yet again, especially following the injury of Sterling Shepard (hamstring), who has a 21.4% target share since Week 14.

On a top-five scoring offense, McMillan is a hot commodity thanks to his snap rates eclipsing 75% in three of the last four contests. The rookie wideout also boasts a team-high 25.0% target share and 33.3% red zone target share over the last three games. Even the efficiency is present with McMillan logging 9.5 receiving yards over expectation per game since Week 14.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

It feels like we include a Green Bay Packers receiver among our top targets every week. Romeo Doubs has been the familiar face over the last few weeks, and that's not going to change after logging 17.5 fantasy points and two touchdowns in his first game back from injury in Week 15.

While finishing as WR12 in Week 15 was encouraging, we have to wonder about Doubs' consistency. He only logged three catches and two of those were touchdowns. That certainly sounds like negative regression.

Monday night brings a favorable matchup against the Saints. If Doubs turns in another big performance, his roster rate (45%) will certainly jump once again. He still leads the team with a 18.6% target share while sitting second in red-zone target share (18.8%) on the season.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Similar to McMillan, Rashod Bateman has gotten hot in perfect time for the final push in fantasy football. Over the last two games, Bateman has logged three touchdowns. After finishing as WR8 in Week 15, he's currently WR10 prior to MNF.

While Week 15's game was very encouraging with 3 catches for 80 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, Week 16's one catch for a 14-yard touchdown suggests regression. Still, it's difficult to ignore his 29.9% air yards share (second-highest) and 42.9% red zone target share (tied for the highest) over the previous two.

Scoring three touchdowns over two games is certainly not something you can bank on, but Bateman's red zone target share is still something to be excited about. He's played a role in the Baltimore Ravens' offense all season, sporting a 25.7% air yards share. Available in 73% of Yahoo! leagues, will Bateman's fantasy value continue into Week 17?

Others to Consider:

Ray-Ray McCloud (at Washington), Calvin Austin III (vs. Kansas City), Quentin Johnston (at New England), Demario Douglas (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

Tight Ends

Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

For the second straight game, Chigoziem Okonkwo finished in the top 10 of weekly tight end rankings. Following 9.9 fantasy points in Week 15 (TE7), Okonkwo followed the performance with an even better game at 14.6 fantasy points (TE2 prior to MNF).

He's now received double-digit targets in back-to-back games, averaging 10.5 targets per contest. The yardage is there too, for he's posted 70.0 receiving yards per game during the span. The only disappointment has been a lack of touchdowns.

Okonkwo has not received one red zone target since Week 15, so his stock is relying on volume alone. Not many scoring chances will be available on the Tennessee Titans' unit that logs only 18.9 points per game (eighth-fewest). Still, he boasts a team-high 30.0% target share over the last two. You shouldn't have to battle too much for Okonkwo too as he's available in 96% of Yahoo! leagues.

Others to Consider:

Brenton Strange (vs. Tennessee), Stone Smartt (at New England)

Defenses

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers rank as D/ST7, yet it's available in about 56% of leagues. Plus, the unit has a juicy upcoming matchup against the New England Patriots.

Giving up 33.5 PPG over their last two games is a big concern, but the Patriots average only 17.3 PPG (third-fewest) and 4.9 yards per play (fifth-fewest). Everything screams fantasy points against New England, for it gives up the seventh-worst sack rate while sitting in the bottom half of turnovers per game.

The Chargers excel in both areas, boasting the 10th-highest sack rate while forcing the 13th-most takeaways per contest. One of the league's best fantasy defenses of the season should get back on the right page against a struggling offense.

Others to Consider:

New Orleans Saints (vs. Las Vegas), Indianapolis Colts (at New York Giants), Miami Dolphins (at Cleveland)

