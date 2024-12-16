10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 16

More key players sustained injuries in Week 15, opening up some potential waiver wire options at running back. Plus, Week 15's action featured several receivers finally flourishing in starting roles on exceptional offenses.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 16.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are suddenly hot, winning three of their last four games while averaging 27.8 points per game (PPG) during the span. This has translated to fantasy value for Cooper Rush, who has logged 15.9 FanDuel points per game over the four-game span.

With three top-15 weekly finishes since Week 12, it could be time to roster Rush. His passing yards are nothing to write home as he's only averaging 210.0 passing yards over the last four contests. However, he's averaging 2.0 passing touchdowns per game during the span -- including five total passing over the last two games.

Dallas suddenly has an efficient run game, as well, logging 163.0 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry over the last three. Paired with a solid rushing attack, Rush is in a good situation to keep putting up numbers. He gets a favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. There shouldn't be too much competition for the Cowboys' backup signal-caller, for he's rostered in about 8% of Yahoo! leagues.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

This is the Aaron Rodgers that New York Jets fans dreamed about. Since Week 14, the vet QB is racking up 9.1 yards per passing attempt, 314.0 passing yards per contest, and 2.0 passing touchdowns per game. The efficiency looks even better with Rodgers holding a combined 0.35 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) over the past two contests, via NFL Next Gen Stats.

There's little reason to fade Rodgers for the rest of the season considering his matchups ahead. He gets the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 (ninth-most FanDuel points allowed per game to QBs) and the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 -- which Rodgers posted 17.6 fantasy points against in Week 14. After recording 30.1 fantasy points while sitting as QB4 prior to Monday Night Football, it could be time to add Rodgers as he's available in about 65% of Yahoo! leagues.

Others to Consider:

Bryce Young (vs. Arizona), Drake Maye (at Buffalo), Carson Wentz (vs. Houston), Sam Howell (vs. Minnesota)

Running Backs

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb suffered a broken foot in Week 15, sliding Jerome Ford back into the starting role. Ford was already a potential stash option as he held at least a 56% snap rate in three of his four games from Week 11 to 14.

Ford's touches were still down in Week 15, but he made the most of it with 84 rushing yards on seven carries (12.0 yards per rushing attempt) paired with two catches for 20 receiving yards (10.0 yards per reception). He crushed efficiency metrics, totaling 7.93 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C), an 18.4% catch rate over expectation (CROE), and 7.3 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE).

Since returning from injury in Week 9, Ford touts 0.51 RYOE/C. Following a 17.4-fantasy point performance in Week 15, Ford would be an exciting add. He's available in about 67% of leagues.

Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons will give us a better idea about Sincere McCormick. But for now, the former undrafted tailback has a rising stock.

McCormick got his first real look in Week 13, carrying a 38% snap rate with 64 rushing yards on 12 attempts (5.3 yards per carry). After logging 0.24 RYOE/C, he was rewarded with a 61% snap rate and 17 touches in Week 14. It was more success with 5.2 yards per rushing attempt and 2.03 RYOE/C.

However, this opportunity opened due to injuries to running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps). Mattison is expected to return in Week 15's Monday night clash, but coach Antonio Pierce said McCormick will be the starter.

Monday night will give us a good look at what McCormick's role will look like with Mattison back in action. Regardless, McCormick holds clear value as a starter going forward (9.9 fantasy points in Week 14). Similar to Ford, this isn't the easiest add in the world since McCormick is rostered in 44% of Yahoo! leagues.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Let's finally get to a more widely available halfback in Kendre Miller (rostered in 11% of leagues).

Miller was already pushing for more playing time with a 26% snap rate in his first game back from injury in Week 14. After carrying snap percentages surpassing 70% in five consecutive games, Alvin Kamara logged only a 45% share on Sunday. Part of this was due to sustaining a groin injury, which is currently listed as a day-to-day injury.

Of course, the status of Kamara is the biggest piece to this waiver add. If he cannot go, Miller would likely thrive in the starting role. While it's been on limited touches, he has 1.44 RYOE/C this season. Miller just logged 5.1 yards per carry and 0.44 RYOE/C on Sunday and boasts a 75.0% red zone rushing attempt share since Week 14.

Miller has yet to reach double-digit fantasy points in a game this season, but that seems more than possible if a groin injury holds out Kamara in Week 16.

Others to Consider:

Tyjae Spears (at Indianapolis), Kimani Vidal (vs. Denver), Justice Hill (vs. Pittsburgh)

Wide Receivers

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Following a standout performance from Romeo Doubs on Sunday Night Football, it's time to get roped back into the Green Bay Packers' frustrating receiving corps.

Doubs was already an intriguing waiver target due to his team-high 77.2% snap share and 82.5% route rate among Green Bay's wideouts this season. It felt like only a matter of time before Doubs started producing again, similar to his 13.5 fantasy points per game from Week 6 to 8.

After recording only 4.6 FanDuel points per contest over his previous three, Doubs logged 17.5 points on Sunday (WR12 prior to MNF). He came up with only three catches but two of those were touchdowns. Of course, such a high touchdown doesn't seem sustainable; Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is a prime example of this with eight touchdowns on 23 catches.

Regardless, it's difficult to overlook one of the Packers' starting receivers. Doubs still touts a team-high 18.6% target share among Green Bay's receivers in 2024, and the Packers record 8.5 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most) along with 27.1 PPG (seventh-most). His roster percentage has fallen over the last couple of weeks, sitting at 38% ahead of this week's waiver wire.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On an offense that logs 28.8 PPG (fourth-most) paired with 7.8 yards per passing attempt (eighth-most), any starter on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holds clear upside. That's been the case for rookie wideout Jalen McMillan, who carries a 66.9% snap rate and 67.4% route percentage this season. That's jumped to a 72.6% snap share and 79.4% route rate since Chris Godwin (ankle) sustained a season-ending injury.

McMillan leads Tampa Bay's receivers in routes run since Godwin went down. Why would you not be excited about his upside in this offense? That's finally come to fruition over the last two games with the rookie logging 18.0 FanDuel points per game. Following a WR8 finishing in Week 14, McMillan is currently WR16 prior to MNF.

Scoring three touchdowns during the span carried most of the weight, so some negative regression is likely imminent due to his 16.7% red zone target share since Week 14. However, McMillan still boasts 6.5 targets per game, a 24.1% target share, and a 30.2% air yards share over the last two. Available in about 91% of leagues, McMillan figures to be a hot commodity for Week 16.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Jalen Coker played in his first game since Week 10 and made it worthwhile with his best fantasy performance since Week 15, logging 19.0 FanDuel points (WR11 prior to MNF).

Not only did Coker record a career-high 110 receiving yards, but he also scored a touchdown. However, this was carried by an 83-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Explosive plays like this are far from sustainable.

Most of this add has to do with Xavier Legette leaving Week 15's game with a groin injury. This is a receiver that sports a 82.3% snap rate and 74.4% route percentage since Week 8. If Legette misses any time, this should open up even more work for Coker.

Regardless, Coker also boasts a 72.4% snap share and 74.8% route rate over his previous four outings. This is capped by an exciting 35.4% air yards share and 33.3% red zone target share during the span (both team-highs). That's some excellent value for a receiver who is rostered in only 2% of Yahoo! leagues.

Others to Consider:

Keon Coleman (vs. New England), Calvin Austin III (at Baltimore), Cedric Tillman (at Cincinnati), Rashod Bateman (vs. Pittsburgh), Tim Patrick (at Chicago)

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

It was announced that Evan Engram (torn labrum) will miss the rest of the season prior to Week 15. This led to an increased role for Brenton Strange.

Strange shined in his first game as the starting tight end, nabbing a career-high 11 catches. He simply had a ridiculous workload for a tight end, netting 12 targets and a 27.9% target share. While he was overshadowed by Brian Thomas Jr. (14 targets for 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns), Strange still had success by recording 12.8 FanDuel points (TE4 prior to MNF).

The main worry will be about his red zone work. Engram had only a 13.3% red zone target share this season, and Strange sports a 16.7% red zone target share when playing in at least 68% of snaps. A lack of touchdowns will likely hurt his value, but Strange's workload from Week 15 is still difficult to ignore. The Jacksonville Jaguars' tight end is widely available, rostered in about 2% of Yahoo! leagues.

Others to Consider:

Stone Smartt (vs. Denver), Chigoziem Okonkwo (at Las Vegas), Noah Gray (vs. Houston), Mike Gesicki (vs. Cleveland)

Defenses

Indianapolis Colts

The Tennessee Titans' offense was a mess in Week 15, giving up six turnovers. The Cincinnati Bengals' unit is D/ST22 this season, but it erupted for 19.0 fantasy points against the Titans on Sunday (D/ST3 prior to MNF).

While the Indianapolis Colts are D/ST19 on the season, this is still a good play against a bad offense. The Titans give away 2.1 turnovers per game (the most) and will likely move to Mason Rudolph as quarterback after benching Will Levis during Sunday's contest.

Indianapolis generates the eighth-most takeaways per contest at 1.5, and Tennessee's pass protection even allows the fifth-highest sack rate. Turnovers and sacks could lead to a big day for the Colts. Plus, we have even more confidence in this pick with Indy averaging 6.5 fantasy points per game over the last two.

Others to Consider:

Atlanta Falcons (vs. New York Giants)

