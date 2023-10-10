Zay Jones Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones will be up against the 28th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (262.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Jones, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jones vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.34

5.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.23

38.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 19.8 fantasy points in 2023 (6.6 per game), Jones is the 70th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 170th overall.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Jones put up 8.3 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on five targets for 23 yards and one TD.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.