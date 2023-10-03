Zay Jones Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Zay Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Buffalo Bills and their fourth-ranked passing defense (169.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

For more info on Jones, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Bills.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jones vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.51

5.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.73

39.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jones is currently the 83rd-ranked fantasy player (207th overall), tallying 11.5 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

Through two games this season, Jones has totaled 55 receiving yards and one touchdown on five catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 11.5.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Buffalo this season.

Buffalo's defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown reception by three players this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Bills this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.