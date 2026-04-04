Mammoth vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Canucks Game Info

Utah Mammoth (39-30-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-45-8)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-220) Canucks (+180) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (67.1%)

Mammoth vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +106.

Mammoth vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Mammoth-Canucks game on April 4, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Mammoth vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -220 favorite on the road.

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