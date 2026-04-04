NHL
Mammoth vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Mammoth vs Canucks Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (39-30-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-45-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-220)
|Canucks (+180)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (67.1%)
Mammoth vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +106.
Mammoth vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Mammoth-Canucks game on April 4, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Mammoth vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -220 favorite on the road.