Sabres vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Capitals Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (46-22-8) vs. Washington Capitals (38-29-9)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-115) Capitals (-104) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (52.6%)

Sabres vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Capitals are -265 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +210.

Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under

Sabres versus Capitals on April 4 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline

Buffalo is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a -104 underdog at home.

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