Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 4

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Miami Marlins playing the New York Yankees. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CARD

DSN and CARD Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Dustin May

Jack Flaherty vs. Dustin May Records: Tigers (4-4), Cardinals (4-4)

Tigers (4-4), Cardinals (4-4) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.75%

64.75% Cardinals Win Probability: 35.25%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and ROYL and BREW

Fox Sports 1 and ROYL and BREW Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Chad Patrick

Luinder Avila vs. Chad Patrick Records: Royals (3-4), Brewers (6-1)

Royals (3-4), Brewers (6-1) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.39%

54.39% Royals Win Probability: 45.61%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SNET

CHSN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Grant Taylor vs. Mason Fluharty

Grant Taylor vs. Mason Fluharty Records: White Sox (3-5), Blue Jays (4-4)

White Sox (3-5), Blue Jays (4-4) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.82%

52.82% White Sox Win Probability: 47.18%

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Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT+ and MASN

SportsNet PT+ and MASN Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Shane Baz

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Shane Baz Records: Pirates (4-3), Orioles (3-4)

Pirates (4-3), Orioles (3-4) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.88%

60.88% Orioles Win Probability: 39.12%

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Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Tatsuya Imai

Luis Morales vs. Tatsuya Imai Records: Athletics (2-5), Astros (5-3)

Athletics (2-5), Astros (5-3) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.05%

53.05% Astros Win Probability: 46.95%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet LA

NATS and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Tyler Glasnow

Jake Irvin vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Nationals (3-4), Dodgers (5-2)

Nationals (3-4), Dodgers (5-2) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 70.70%

70.70% Nationals Win Probability: 29.30%

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San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SDPA

NESN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Randy Vasquez

Connelly Early vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Red Sox (2-5), Padres (2-5)

Red Sox (2-5), Padres (2-5) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Padres Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.02%

55.02% Padres Win Probability: 44.98%

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Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CINR

RSN and CINR Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Rhett Lowder

Kumar Rocker vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Rangers (4-3), Reds (4-3)

Rangers (4-3), Reds (4-3) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Reds Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.28%

57.28% Reds Win Probability: 42.72%

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Miami Marlins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MIAM

YES and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Max Meyer

Ryan Weathers vs. Max Meyer Records: Yankees (6-1), Marlins (5-2)

Yankees (6-1), Marlins (5-2) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.58%

58.58% Marlins Win Probability: 41.42%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and BREW

ROYL and BREW Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Logan Henderson

Seth Lugo vs. Logan Henderson Records: Royals (3-4), Brewers (6-1)

Royals (3-4), Brewers (6-1) Royals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.03%

51.03% Royals Win Probability: 48.97%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and RAYS

MNNT and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Steven Matz

Mick Abel vs. Steven Matz Records: Twins (3-4), Rays (2-5)

Twins (3-4), Rays (2-5) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Twins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.04%

57.04% Twins Win Probability: 42.96%

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Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Bryce Elder

Mike Soroka vs. Bryce Elder Records: Diamondbacks (3-5), Braves (6-2)

Diamondbacks (3-5), Braves (6-2) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Braves Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.63%

55.63% Braves Win Probability: 44.37%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH+

COLR and NBCS-PH+ Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino vs. Jesús Luzardo

Brennan Bernardino vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Rockies (2-5), Phillies (4-3)

Rockies (2-5), Phillies (4-3) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 72.72%

72.72% Rockies Win Probability: 27.28%

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New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNY

NBCS-BA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Clay Holmes

Landen Roupp vs. Clay Holmes Records: Giants (3-5), Mets (4-4)

Giants (3-5), Mets (4-4) Mets Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Giants Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.46%

51.46% Giants Win Probability: 48.54%

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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SEAM

FDSW and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Emerson Hancock

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Angels (3-5), Mariners (4-4)

Angels (3-5), Mariners (4-4) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 61.87%

61.87% Angels Win Probability: 38.13%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.