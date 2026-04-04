Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 4
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Miami Marlins playing the New York Yankees. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Dustin May
- Records: Tigers (4-4), Cardinals (4-4)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.75%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 35.25%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and ROYL and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Royals (3-4), Brewers (6-1)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.39%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.61%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Taylor vs. Mason Fluharty
- Records: White Sox (3-5), Blue Jays (4-4)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -146
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.82%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.18%
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Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT+ and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Pirates (4-3), Orioles (3-4)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 60.88%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.12%
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Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Tatsuya Imai
- Records: Athletics (2-5), Astros (5-3)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.05%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.95%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Nationals (3-4), Dodgers (5-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -295
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 70.70%
- Nationals Win Probability: 29.30%
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San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Red Sox (2-5), Padres (2-5)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.02%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.98%
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Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Rangers (4-3), Reds (4-3)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.28%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.72%
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Miami Marlins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Yankees (6-1), Marlins (5-2)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.58%
- Marlins Win Probability: 41.42%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Logan Henderson
- Records: Royals (3-4), Brewers (6-1)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.03%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.97%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Steven Matz
- Records: Twins (3-4), Rays (2-5)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.04%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.96%
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Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Diamondbacks (3-5), Braves (6-2)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.63%
- Braves Win Probability: 44.37%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH+
- Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Rockies (2-5), Phillies (4-3)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -240
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 72.72%
- Rockies Win Probability: 27.28%
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New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Giants (3-5), Mets (4-4)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -110
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.46%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.54%
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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Angels (3-5), Mariners (4-4)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -156
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 61.87%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.13%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.