NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 4

The San Antonio Spurs versus the Denver Nuggets is a game to watch on a Saturday NBA schedule that has a lot of thrilling contests.

Take a look at our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Heat (85.25% win probability)

Heat (85.25% win probability) Spread: Heat (-17.5)

Heat (-17.5) Total: 247.5

247.5 Moneyline: Heat -3030, Wizards +1300

Heat -3030, Wizards +1300 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, MNMT, WPLG

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (52.32% win probability)

Nuggets (52.32% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-1.5)

Spurs (-1.5) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Spurs -126, Nuggets +108

Spurs -126, Nuggets +108 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSSW

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.66% win probability)

Pistons (68.66% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2.5)

Pistons (-2.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Pistons -168, 76ers +142

Pistons -168, 76ers +142 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-PH, NBA TV, WMYD

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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