Zay Jones Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Zay Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Atlanta Falcons and their fourth-ranked passing defense (170 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Jones vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.95

2.95 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.71

20.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones has produced 11.5 fantasy points in 2023 (5.8 per game), which ranks him 70th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 172 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this year, Jones has put up 11.5 fantasy points, as he's hauled in five passes on 13 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown catch by four players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Falcons this season.

