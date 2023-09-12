Zay Jones Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones will be up against the team with last season's 18th-ranked pass defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (220.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Jones' next game versus the Chiefs, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Jones vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.69

5.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.13

39.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Jones 2022 Fantasy Performance

Jones picked up 116.1 fantasy points (7.3 per game), 28th at his position and 98th in the NFL.

Jones picked up 55 yards receiving, on five catches (seven targets), with one touchdown and 11.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

In Week 15 last year against the Dallas Cowboys, Jones put up a season-high 28.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 109 yards and three touchdowns.

In his second-best performance last year, Jones picked up 16.5 fantasy points -- via 11 receptions, 145 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In what was his worst game of the season, Jones finished with 1.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 14 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 16 versus the New York Jets.

Jones recorded 1.2 fantasy points -- three catches, 12 yards, on eight targets -- in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Last year, Kansas City allowed four quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Chiefs last season.

Through the air last season, Kansas City gave up two or more passing touchdowns to 12 opposing QBs.

Last season, the Chiefs allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Kansas City gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Chiefs gave up a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Kansas City gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Looking at run D, the Chiefs yielded more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

Against Kansas City last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

The Chiefs allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

