Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 13
The Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Mets is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Cubs (42-27), Pirates (28-42)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.53%
- Cubs Win Probability: 47.47%
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Nationals (30-38), Marlins (25-41)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 52.98%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.02%
Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Phillies (39-29), Blue Jays (38-30)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.89%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.11%
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Orioles (27-40), Angels (33-34)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -166
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 58.34%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.66%
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Mets (45-24), Rays (36-32)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -166
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 57.80%
- Rays Win Probability: 42.20%
Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Tigers (45-25), Reds (35-34)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.97%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.03%
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Ryan Yarbrough
- Records: Red Sox (34-36), Yankees (42-25)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.25%
- Yankees Win Probability: 43.75%
Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. German Marquez
- Records: Braves (29-38), Rockies (13-55)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -319
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 69.93%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.07%
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Rangers (33-36), White Sox (23-46)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -184
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.25%
- White Sox Win Probability: 49.75%
Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Royals (34-35), Athletics (26-44)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.11%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.89%
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Astros (38-30), Twins (36-32)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -116
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.01%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.99%
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Brewers (37-33), Cardinals (36-33)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 57.20%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.80%
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Diamondbacks (34-34), Padres (38-29)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.31%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.69%
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Dodgers (41-28), Giants (40-29)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.26%
- Giants Win Probability: 42.74%
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Mariners (33-34), Guardians (35-32)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.25%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.75%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.