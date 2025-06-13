Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 13

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Mets is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Paul Skenes

Cade Horton vs. Paul Skenes Records: Cubs (42-27), Pirates (28-42)

Cubs (42-27), Pirates (28-42) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.53%

52.53% Cubs Win Probability: 47.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSFL

MASN2 and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Edward Cabrera

Mitchell Parker vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Nationals (30-38), Marlins (25-41)

Nationals (30-38), Marlins (25-41) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 52.98%

52.98% Marlins Win Probability: 47.02%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET

NBCS-PH and SNET Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Kevin Gausman

Ranger Suarez vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Phillies (39-29), Blue Jays (38-30)

Phillies (39-29), Blue Jays (38-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.89%

56.89% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.11%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Charlie Morton vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Orioles (27-40), Angels (33-34)

Orioles (27-40), Angels (33-34) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Angels Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 58.34%

58.34% Angels Win Probability: 41.66%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSSUN

SNY and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Taj Bradley

Clay Holmes vs. Taj Bradley Records: Mets (45-24), Rays (36-32)

Mets (45-24), Rays (36-32) Mets Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Rays Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 57.80%

57.80% Rays Win Probability: 42.20%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH

FDSDET and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Nick Martínez

Keider Montero vs. Nick Martínez Records: Tigers (45-25), Reds (35-34)

Tigers (45-25), Reds (35-34) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.97%

52.97% Tigers Win Probability: 47.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and YES

MLB Network, NESN and YES Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Ryan Yarbrough

Garrett Crochet vs. Ryan Yarbrough Records: Red Sox (34-36), Yankees (42-25)

Red Sox (34-36), Yankees (42-25) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.25%

56.25% Yankees Win Probability: 43.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and COLR

FDSSO and COLR Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. German Marquez

Bryce Elder vs. German Marquez Records: Braves (29-38), Rockies (13-55)

Braves (29-38), Rockies (13-55) Braves Moneyline Odds: -319

-319 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 69.93%

69.93% Rockies Win Probability: 30.07%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and CHSN

CW33 and CHSN Probable Pitchers: vs. Adrian Houser

vs. Adrian Houser Records: Rangers (33-36), White Sox (23-46)

Rangers (33-36), White Sox (23-46) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.25%

50.25% White Sox Win Probability: 49.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and NBCS-CA

FDSKC and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Luis Severino

Michael Wacha vs. Luis Severino Records: Royals (34-35), Athletics (26-44)

Royals (34-35), Athletics (26-44) Royals Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.11%

52.11% Athletics Win Probability: 47.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT

SCHN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Chris Paddack

Colton Gordon vs. Chris Paddack Records: Astros (38-30), Twins (36-32)

Astros (38-30), Twins (36-32) Astros Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Twins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.01%

57.01% Twins Win Probability: 42.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW

FDSWI and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Erick Fedde

Freddy Peralta vs. Erick Fedde Records: Brewers (37-33), Cardinals (36-33)

Brewers (37-33), Cardinals (36-33) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.20%

57.20% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.80%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Stephen Kolek

Ryne Nelson vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Diamondbacks (34-34), Padres (38-29)

Diamondbacks (34-34), Padres (38-29) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.31%

50.31% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.69%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Webb

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Webb Records: Dodgers (41-28), Giants (40-29)

Dodgers (41-28), Giants (40-29) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Giants Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.26%

57.26% Giants Win Probability: 42.74%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and CLEG

ROOT Sports NW and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Gavin Williams

Luis Castillo vs. Gavin Williams Records: Mariners (33-34), Guardians (35-32)

Mariners (33-34), Guardians (35-32) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.25%

58.25% Guardians Win Probability: 41.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.