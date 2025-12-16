Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has a matchup versus the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (205.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Flowers for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you below.

Zay Flowers Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.99

70.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers has produced 108.3 fantasy points in 2025 (7.7 per game), which ranks him 21st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 96 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Flowers has ammassed 198 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 24.0 (8.0 per game) during that stretch.

Flowers has compiled 39.2 total fantasy points (7.8 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 21 balls (on 34 targets) for 334 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Flowers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried two times for eight yards on his way to 21.1 fantasy points. He also had seven receptions (on nine targets) for 143 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zay Flowers had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he put up just -1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed only two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New England this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Patriots have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this season.

New England has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Patriots this season.

