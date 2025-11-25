Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

In Week 13 (Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wideout Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the league (259.8 yards conceded per game).

With Flowers' next game versus the Bengals, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Zay Flowers Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 83.92

83.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 108th overall, as he has tallied 84.3 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has posted 23.3 fantasy points (7.8 per game), as he's turned 17 targets into 12 catches for 211 yards and zero TDs.

Flowers has been targeted 31 times, with 24 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 36.8 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Flowers' fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, when he compiled 21.1 fantasy points with eight rushing yards on two carries. As a receiver, he hauled in seven balls (on nine targets) for 143 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zay Flowers delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (1.3 points) in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, catching two balls for 13 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown catch by 23 players this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Bengals have allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Cincinnati has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

