Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wideout Zay Flowers is looking at a matchup against the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (194.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Flowers for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Zay Flowers Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 86.37

86.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 117th overall, as he has tallied 61.0 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has totaled 173 yards and zero scores on 18 catches (24 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 16.1 fantasy points (5.4 per game) during that stretch.

Flowers has compiled 319 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 30 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 30.7 (6.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of Flowers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 21.1 fantasy points. He also had eight rushing yards on two attempts (4.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, when he managed only 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The Vikings have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

