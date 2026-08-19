MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

AJ Smith-Shawver Over 14.5 Outs Recorded (-118)

Jazz Chisholm Over 1.5 Hits/Runs/RBI (-110)

Mookie Betts to Record an RBI (-110)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Braves vs. Twins, 1:41 p.m. ET

AJ Smith-Shawver Outs Recorded AJ Smith-Shawver Over 14.5 Aug 19 5:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

AJ Smith-Shawver looked like a very promising young hurler prior to his 2025 injury. He’s back healthy now, and he’s plenty capable of going over 14.5 outs this afternoon versus the Minnesota Twins.

Smith-Shawver has made one MLB start this year and went just 4.1 innings and 69 pitches. It makes sense for the Atlanta Braves to ease him back.

But since that MLB outing, Smith-Shawver has made two Triple-A starts in which he’s completed 5.2 and 5.1 innings. He’s absolutely cooked, too, punching out 13 across those two starts while giving up only two earned runs. It’s very noteworthy that he got up to 95 pitches in the most recent of those two starts.

With his workload built up heading into a date versus a Minnesota offense that ranks 21st in wOBA over the last 30 days, Smith-Shawver can get through five frames today.

Yankees vs. Orioles, 6:36 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Jazz Chisholm -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jazz Chisholm has a superb matchup tonight against Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt is having a rough year overall, and he’s had an especially difficult time against left-handed hitters, permitting a .400 wOBA and 1.49 homers per nine in the split.

That sets up well for Jazz, who is at his best against RHPs. In the split this year, Chisholm has posted a 37.3% hard-hit rate and 39.8% fly-ball rate. Of his 17 dingers this year, 13 have come against righties.

Chisholm has been making good contact in August, recording a 40.7% hard-hit rate and 44.4% fly-ball rate, but a .192 BABIP is smothering his production.

In a friendly matchup with Bassitt, Jazz to notch at least two H/R/RBI is a quality prop bet to target.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Mookie Betts -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ offense is getting right this week at Coors, plating 18 runs through two games, and they have sky-high upside tonight against Kyle Freeland.

Freeland has produced improved numbers so far this campaign, but he still struggles to generate Ks (18.3% strikeout rate) and has a gopher-ball problem (1.64 HRs per nine). He’s not having great success versus right-handed hitters, either, giving up a .388 wOBA and 49.5% hard-hit rate in the split.

While Mookie Betts is having a down year, some of it came be attributed to a .227 BABIP, which is miles south of his career .295 BABIP. His 39.2% hard-hit rate is still a good clip, and he’s got a solid .351 wOBA across his past 31 plate appearances.

Likely to be in the heart of LA’s lineup, Betts is in a great spot for RBI chances, and this is my favorite prop of the day.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

MLB Early Win Promo! Use your Early Win Token on a Pre-Live, Straight MLB Moneyline bet. If your team leads by 2+ runs, your bet will immediately settle as a win regardless of if your team wins the game! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.