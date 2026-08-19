50 of the Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2026

Everyone wants to have a good fantasy football team. Maybe just as important is having a good fantasy football team name.

With that in mind, here are some fun and clever fantasy football team names for 2026.

Fantasy Football Team Names 2026

Player-Based Puns

That's What I'm Talkin' Bout Willis

Josh Allen's Wrench

Justin Jefferson Airplane

Burrowed Treasure

Goff to See the Wizard

Goff and Running

Mahomes Alone

Love Actually

Love Hurts

Purdy Good Team

Bake It Till You Make It

CMC Hammer

Gibbs Me a Break

Lamarvelous

Lamar You Serious?

On Stroud Nine

Allen the Family

Joshin’ Around

The Kupp Cakes

Breece Lightning

Lamb Before Time

Hurts So Good

Bijan Mustard

McBride and Prejudice

Kelce's Last Stand

Amon a Mission

Kittle Me This

St. Brownie Points

Puka and Rally

Nabers Think I’m Crazy

Gronkey Kong

Sports Terms/Wordplay

The Replacements

Ctrl+Alt+Defeat

I Should Be Working

Projected Points Were Lies

The Replacement Refs

The Waiver Wire Bandits

Fourth and Wrong

Fourth and Long Shots

Team to Be Named Later

Auto Draft All-Stars

Projected to Lose

Game of Throws

The Gridiron Gang

Any Given Sunday

Sunday Scaries

Monday Morning Quarterbacks

Goal Line Stand-Up

No Punt Intended

Quarterly Projections

Check our our fantasy football best values as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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