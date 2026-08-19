50 of the Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2026
Everyone wants to have a good fantasy football team. Maybe just as important is having a good fantasy football team name.
With that in mind, here are some fun and clever fantasy football team names for 2026.
Fantasy Football Team Names 2026
Player-Based Puns
- That's What I'm Talkin' Bout Willis
- Josh Allen's Wrench
- Justin Jefferson Airplane
- Burrowed Treasure
- Goff to See the Wizard
- Goff and Running
- Mahomes Alone
- Love Actually
- Love Hurts
- Purdy Good Team
- Bake It Till You Make It
- CMC Hammer
- Gibbs Me a Break
- Lamarvelous
- Lamar You Serious?
- On Stroud Nine
- Allen the Family
- Joshin’ Around
- The Kupp Cakes
- Breece Lightning
- Lamb Before Time
- Hurts So Good
- Bijan Mustard
- McBride and Prejudice
- Kelce's Last Stand
- Amon a Mission
- Kittle Me This
- St. Brownie Points
- Puka and Rally
- Nabers Think I’m Crazy
- Gronkey Kong
Sports Terms/Wordplay
- The Replacements
- Ctrl+Alt+Defeat
- I Should Be Working
- Projected Points Were Lies
- The Replacement Refs
- The Waiver Wire Bandits
- Fourth and Wrong
- Fourth and Long Shots
- Team to Be Named Later
- Auto Draft All-Stars
- Projected to Lose
- Game of Throws
- The Gridiron Gang
- Any Given Sunday
- Sunday Scaries
- Monday Morning Quarterbacks
- Goal Line Stand-Up
- No Punt Intended
- Quarterly Projections
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Fantasy Football FAQ
- What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.
- How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.
- What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.
- What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.
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