Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 20
Thursday's MLB slate has a lot in store. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the Chicago White Sox. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Reds (60-66), Cardinals (65-62)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.33%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.67%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Rays (75-50), Blue Jays (62-65)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -172
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 71.71%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 28.29%
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San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Guardians (61-65), Giants (51-74)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -196
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.97%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.03%
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Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Dobnak vs. Gage Jump
- Records: Royals (53-74), Athletics (49-77)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -136
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.09%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.91%
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Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. George Kirby
- Records: Brewers (78-48), Mariners (59-67)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.70%
- Mariners Win Probability: 41.30%
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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: White Sox (66-60), Braves (74-53)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -110
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.94%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.06%
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New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: Orioles (61-65), Yankees (70-55)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.72%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.28%
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Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and RSN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Rangers (62-64), Nationals (60-67)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.24%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.76%
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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Grayson Rodriguez
- Records: Astros (63-63), Angels (50-76)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -188
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 62.82%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.18%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.