Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 20

Thursday's MLB slate has a lot in store. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the Chicago White Sox. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CARD

CINR and CARD Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Michael McGreevy

Brady Singer vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Reds (60-66), Cardinals (65-62)

Reds (60-66), Cardinals (65-62) Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.33%

52.33% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.67%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SNET

RAYS and SNET Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Shane Bieber

Ian Seymour vs. Shane Bieber Records: Rays (75-50), Blue Jays (62-65)

Rays (75-50), Blue Jays (62-65) Rays Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 71.71%

71.71% Blue Jays Win Probability: 28.29%

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San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-BA

CLEG and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Landen Roupp

Gavin Williams vs. Landen Roupp Records: Guardians (61-65), Giants (51-74)

Guardians (61-65), Giants (51-74) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Giants Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.97%

52.97% Giants Win Probability: 47.03%

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Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-CA

ROYL and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Randy Dobnak vs. Gage Jump

Randy Dobnak vs. Gage Jump Records: Royals (53-74), Athletics (49-77)

Royals (53-74), Athletics (49-77) Royals Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.09%

50.09% Royals Win Probability: 49.91%

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Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SEAM

BREW and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. George Kirby

Robert Gasser vs. George Kirby Records: Brewers (78-48), Mariners (59-67)

Brewers (78-48), Mariners (59-67) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.70%

58.70% Mariners Win Probability: 41.30%

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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn

CHSN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Grant Holmes

Anthony Kay vs. Grant Holmes Records: White Sox (66-60), Braves (74-53)

White Sox (66-60), Braves (74-53) Braves Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.94%

51.94% Braves Win Probability: 48.06%

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New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and YES

MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Gerrit Cole

Kyle Bradish vs. Gerrit Cole Records: Orioles (61-65), Yankees (70-55)

Orioles (61-65), Yankees (70-55) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.72%

54.72% Orioles Win Probability: 45.28%

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Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and RSN and NATS

Fox Sports 1 and RSN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Andrew Alvarez

Jacob deGrom vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Rangers (62-64), Nationals (60-67)

Rangers (62-64), Nationals (60-67) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.24%

50.24% Rangers Win Probability: 49.76%

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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ABTV

SCHN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Peter Lambert vs. Grayson Rodriguez Records: Astros (63-63), Angels (50-76)

Astros (63-63), Angels (50-76) Astros Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Angels Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 62.82%

62.82% Angels Win Probability: 37.18%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.