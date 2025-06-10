Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (39-25) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-32)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: TBS, FDSKC, and YES

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | KC: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | KC: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-125) | KC: +1.5 (+104)

NYY: -1.5 (-125) | KC: +1.5 (+104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 8-1, 1.78 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-1, 0.85 ERA

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (8-1) for the Yankees and Noah Cameron (2-1) for the Royals. Fried and his team are 9-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fried's team has won 84.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-2). When Cameron starts, the Royals have gone 4-1-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (56%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while New York is a -196 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Royals. The Yankees are -125 to cover the spread, while the Royals are +104.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Royals on June 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 36, or 65.5%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 28 of 63 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 29-34-0 in 63 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 51.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-19).

Kansas City is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Royals have played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-39-1).

The Royals have collected a 36-30-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 95 hits and an OBP of .493 to go with a slugging percentage of .771. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .396 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among all qualified batters, he is 70th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .257 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 55 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Volpe takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.492) while leading the Royals in hits (75). He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Witt brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .375 OBP. He has a batting average of .312 while slugging .487.

He is currently 12th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .280.

Jonathan India is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 26 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

4/16/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/15/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/10/2024: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

