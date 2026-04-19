Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (12-9) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-14)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Royals.TV

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-136) | KC: (+116)

NYY: (-136) | KC: (+116) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196)

NYY: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 0-2, 4.29 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-3, 3.78 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (0-2) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (0-3) will get the nod for the Royals. When Weathers starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. When Weathers starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. In each of Ragans' four starts that had a set spread, the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ragans starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.4%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

The Yankees vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -136 favorite, while Kansas City is a +116 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Royals are -196 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +162.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

Yankees versus Royals, on April 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 10-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have put together a 3-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

Kansas City has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-14-0).

The Royals have covered 40% of their games this season, going 8-12-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 21 hits and an OBP of .468, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .774. He's batting .339.

He ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Rice hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Aaron Judge has three doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .234 and slugging .584 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 111th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Cody Bellinger has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.368/.452.

Bellinger has logged a hit or more in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .145 with a .303 OBP and 11 RBI for New York this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia has put up a team-high .415 slugging percentage. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 64th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .344 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .329.

His batting average ranks 66th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 140th in slugging.

Carter Jensen has accumulated 14 hits, a team-best for the Royals.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .165 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

4/18/2026: 13-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/17/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/12/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/11/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/15/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/10/2024: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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