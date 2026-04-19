NHL
Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Utah Mammoth in NHL action on Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)
- Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-162)
|Mammoth (+134)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.3%)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Golden Knights are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -180.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Mammoth on April 19, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Mammoth, Vegas is the favorite at -162, and Utah is +134 playing on the road.