Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Utah Mammoth in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-162) Mammoth (+134) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.3%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Golden Knights are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -180.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Mammoth on April 19, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Mammoth, Vegas is the favorite at -162, and Utah is +134 playing on the road.

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