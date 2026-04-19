Pistons vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Detroit Pistons are 8.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -8.5 218.5 -360 +290

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (77.3%)

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pistons are 44-35-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic are 37-45-0 against the spread this season.

Pistons games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Magic games this year have gone over the point total 45 times in 82 opportunities (54.9%).

In home games, Detroit owns a worse record against the spread (21-19-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (23-16-1).

The Pistons have hit the over on the over/under in the same percentage of home games as road tilts (48.8%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (20-22-0) than away (17-23-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, 24 of 42) compared to away (52.5%, 21 of 40).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and 5.5 boards.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists, shooting 65% from the field (fourth in league).

Ausar Thompson averages 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 2.5 assists and 5.1 boards.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Magic.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. provides the Magic 11.8 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Anthony Black averages 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.8 points, 3.9 boards and 5.5 assists. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

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