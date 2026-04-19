Thunder vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder are double-digit 14-point favorites for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center on Sunday, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The point total for the matchup is set at 215.5.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14 215.5 -1099 +700

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (76.2%)

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 39 times over 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Suns are 47-33-2 this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 45 times.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

In home games, Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread (19-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-19-1).

In home games, the Thunder go over the over/under 52.4% of the time (22 of 42 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 57.5% of games (23 of 40).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.561, 23-17-1 record) than on the road (.585, 24-16-1).

Suns games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (15 times out of 41) than away (22 of 41) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26.1 points for the Suns, plus 3.9 boards and 6 assists.

The Suns receive 12.7 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Suns are getting 9.8 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

The Suns are receiving 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 8 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is making 64.4% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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