Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (10-9) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-12)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Royals.TV

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | KC: (+144)

NYY: (-172) | KC: (+144) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+120) | KC: +1.5 (-144)

NYY: -1.5 (+120) | KC: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 2-1, 2.49 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 2-0, 0.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (2-1) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (2-0) will take the ball for the Royals. Schlittler's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Schlittler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Royals have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Wacha's three starts with a set spread. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for two Wacha starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (63%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

The Yankees vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -172 favorite, while Kansas City is a +144 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -144 to cover.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Royals on April 17 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with nine wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won four of nine games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in seven of their 18 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 8-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have put together a 3-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Kansas City has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Royals have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-13-0).

The Royals have put together an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 18 hits and an OBP of .457 to go with a slugging percentage of .709. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .327 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Aaron Judge has two doubles, eight home runs and eight walks. He's batting .236 and slugging .597 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 104th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Judge brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, five home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Bellinger takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has two home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .155 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia has a team-best slugging percentage (.413) while pacing the Royals in hits (20). He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .361 OBP while slugging .347. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .278.

His batting average ranks 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 118th in slugging.

Kyle Isbel has a double, two home runs and four walks while hitting .295.

Jonathan India is batting .174 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

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