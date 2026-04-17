Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Twins vs Reds Game Info

Minnesota Twins (11-8) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-8)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Reds.TV

Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-178) | CIN: (+150)

MIN: (-178) | CIN: (+150) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+118) | CIN: +1.5 (-142)

MIN: -1.5 (+118) | CIN: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-1, 3.80 ERA vs Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 1-1, 5.28 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (2-1) for the Twins and Brandon Williamson (1-1) for the Reds. Ryan's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds are 2-1-0 ATS in Williamson's three starts that had a set spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Williamson starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (57.7%)

Twins vs Reds Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +150 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Reds Spread

The Twins are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +118 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -142.

Twins vs Reds Over/Under

Twins versus Reds on April 17 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

Minnesota has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -178.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 19 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 12-7-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 61.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-5).

Cincinnati has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +150 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has 15 hits, which is tops among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .238 with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 57th in slugging.

Luke Keaschall has hit one homers this season while driving in nine runs. He's batting .222 this season and slugging .292 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 153rd in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .289 with a .467 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up an on-base percentage of .413, a slugging percentage of .682, and has 20 hits, all club-highs for the Reds (while batting .303).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz is slugging .547 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .242 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.

Matt McLain is batting .194 with three doubles and 14 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!