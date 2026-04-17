Pirates vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Tampa Bay Rays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Rays Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (11-8) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-7)
- Date: Friday, April 17, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Pirates vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-142) | TB: (+120)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Pirates vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 0-0, 2.16 ERA
The Pirates will look to Bubba Chandler (0-1) versus the Rays and Nick Martinez. When Chandler starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Chandler's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays covered in all of Martínez's three starts that had a set spread. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for three Martinez starts this season -- they won every game.
Pirates vs Rays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (52.9%)
Pirates vs Rays Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +120 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Rays Spread
- The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Pirates are +146 to cover, and the Rays are -176.
Pirates vs Rays Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Pirates-Rays game on April 17, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
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Pirates vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.
- This year Pittsburgh has won four of six games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 19 opportunities.
- The Pirates have posted a record of 12-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rays have gone 5-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, and won in each game.
- The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-5-0 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have gone 11-7-0 ATS this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has an OPS of .947, fueled by an OBP of .381 and a team-best slugging percentage of .566 this season. He has a .316 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (17) this season while batting .262 with nine extra-base hits. He's slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .377.
- Among all qualified, he is 72nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.
- Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .421 this season while batting .333 with 10 walks and nine runs scored.
- Bryan Reynolds has been key for Pittsburgh with 19 hits, an OBP of .390 plus a slugging percentage of .456.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-high OBP (.463) and slugging percentage (.557), while pacing the Rays in hits (26, while batting .371).
- Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Diaz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda has four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .224. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is currently 117th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Chandler Simpson is batting .348 with two triples and three walks.
- Junior Caminero has two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .246.
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