Pirates vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Rays Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-8) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-7)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Pirates vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-142) | TB: (+120)

PIT: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

PIT: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 0-0, 2.16 ERA

The Pirates will look to Bubba Chandler (0-1) versus the Rays and Nick Martinez. When Chandler starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Chandler's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays covered in all of Martínez's three starts that had a set spread. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for three Martinez starts this season -- they won every game.

Pirates vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52.9%)

Pirates vs Rays Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +120 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Rays Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Pirates are +146 to cover, and the Rays are -176.

Pirates vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Pirates-Rays game on April 17, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Rays Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

This year Pittsburgh has won four of six games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 19 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 12-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have gone 5-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, and won in each game.

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Rays have gone 11-7-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has an OPS of .947, fueled by an OBP of .381 and a team-best slugging percentage of .566 this season. He has a .316 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 16th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (17) this season while batting .262 with nine extra-base hits. He's slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among all qualified, he is 72nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .421 this season while batting .333 with 10 walks and nine runs scored.

Bryan Reynolds has been key for Pittsburgh with 19 hits, an OBP of .390 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-high OBP (.463) and slugging percentage (.557), while pacing the Rays in hits (26, while batting .371).

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Diaz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .224. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 117th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Chandler Simpson is batting .348 with two triples and three walks.

Junior Caminero has two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .246.

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