Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (7-11) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-9)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Apple TV+

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | DET: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | DET: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205)

BOS: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 1-1, 5.02 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 1-1, 3.94 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-1, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Casey Mize (1-1, 3.94 ERA). Suarez's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Suarez's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Tigers have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when Mize starts. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Mize start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.3%)

Red Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Boston is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +108 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Tigers are -205 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +168.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Tigers on April 17, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 5-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 10 of their 18 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 6-12-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 2-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 9-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (22) this season. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with an OBP of .444 this season while batting .298 with 11 walks and nine runs scored. He's slugging .491.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 36th, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Roman Anthony has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Anthony enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Trevor Story is batting .208 with a .222 OBP and 17 RBI for Boston this season.

Story enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated an on-base percentage of .420 and a slugging percentage of .500. Both lead the Tigers. He's batting .309.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 26th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 15 hits. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .566 with an on-base percentage of .367.

His batting average is 46th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Riley Greene is hitting .257 with six doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

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