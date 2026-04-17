Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Atlanta Braves.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-10) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-7)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and BravesVsn

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-112) | ATL: (-104)

PHI: (-112) | ATL: (-104) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-176) | ATL: -1.5 (+146)

PHI: +1.5 (-176) | ATL: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 1-2, 7.36 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (1-2, 7.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Martin Perez. Walker and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. When Walker starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. Perez did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.4%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Phillies, Atlanta is the underdog at -104, and Philadelphia is -112 playing at home.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Braves are +146 to cover, while the Phillies are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Braves contest on April 17, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 18 opportunities.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 4-14-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Atlanta has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -104 or longer.

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .258. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .515.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 14 hits and an OBP of .380 this season. He's batting .222 and slugging .556.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 119th, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.397) powered by six extra-base hits.

Turner heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has been key for Philadelphia with 18 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has a team-high OBP (.384) and slugging percentage (.551). He's batting .321.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Baldwin takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Matt Olson paces his team with 22 hits. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .613 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 38th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .333 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Ozzie Albies has a double, four home runs and five walks while hitting .288.

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