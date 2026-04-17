Astros vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Cardinals Game Info

Houston Astros (8-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-8)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Cardinals.TV

Astros vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | STL: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | STL: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 1-2, 5.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Peter Lambert to the mound, while Kyle Leahy (1-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Lambert did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Cardinals are 1-2-0 ATS in Leahy's three starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 1-2 in Leahy's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.7%)

Astros vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Astros vs Cardinals moneyline has Houston as a -138 favorite, while St. Louis is a +118 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Cardinals are -184 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +152.

Astros vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Cardinals contest on April 17, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

This season Houston has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 20 opportunities.

The Astros are 8-12-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 8-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 3-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (50%).

The Cardinals have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-1).

The Cardinals have a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 22 hits and an OBP of .483, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .731. He's batting .328.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is ninth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Christian Walker has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .294 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .388.

He is 37th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the majors.

Jose Altuve is batting .300 with a .471 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Cam Smith is batting .271 with a .350 OBP and 10 RBI for Houston this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has totaled 22 hits with a .710 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .319 and with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is second in slugging.

Jordan Walker takes an 11-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, six home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 79th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .227 with a double, three home runs and 12 walks.

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .386 OBP.

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