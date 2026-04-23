Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (15-9) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-15)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FS1, NESN+, and YES

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | BOS: (+132)

NYY: (-156) | BOS: (+132) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | BOS: +1.5 (-126)

NYY: -1.5 (+105) | BOS: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 2-1, 1.95 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 1-2, 6.75 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Cam Schlittler (2-1, 1.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (1-2, 6.75 ERA). Schlittler and his team are 4-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schlittler's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have gone 1-3-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for three Bello starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (61%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Red Sox, New York is the favorite at -156, and Boston is +132 playing at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +105 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -126.

Yankees versus Red Sox on April 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 6-5 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 22 opportunities.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 12-10-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog a total of four times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Boston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +132 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-12-0).

The Red Sox have a 7-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 29.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 22 hits and an OBP of .456, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .743. He's batting .314.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Aaron Judge is batting .241 with three doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average is 96th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Judge heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.434) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Trent Grisham is batting .162 with a .313 OBP and 14 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.449) and paces the Red Sox in hits (25). He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads his team with a .392 OBP. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .438.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 65th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Roman Anthony is hitting .225 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks.

Jarren Duran is batting .194 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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