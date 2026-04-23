Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Thursday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (9-14)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and CHSN

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-152) | CHW: (+128)

ARI: (-152) | CHW: (+128) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

ARI: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 2.78 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 3-1, 2.16 ERA

The probable starters are Mike Soroka (4-0) for the Diamondbacks and Davis Martin (3-1) for the White Sox. Soroka and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Soroka and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Martin starts, the White Sox are 3-1-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 3-1 record in Martin's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (68.2%)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs White Sox moneyline has Arizona as a -152 favorite, while Chicago is a +128 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -164 to cover.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-White Sox contest on April 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

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Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in five of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -152 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 17-6-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won eight of the 22 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.4%).

Chicago has gone 5-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (41.7%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-8-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 10-12-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.391) and total hits (21) this season. He's batting .288 batting average while slugging .575.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas has an OPS of 1.004, fueled by an OBP of .381 and a team-best slugging percentage of .623 this season. He's batting .361.

Vargas heads into this game looking to extend his 16-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .293 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.341/.342.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .218 with a .284 OBP and nine RBI for Arizona this season.

Marte brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two walks.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has an on-base percentage of .394 and has 18 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .234 and slugging .584.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Murakami hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Miguel Vargas is batting .177 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 170th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has five doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .213.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .354 slugging percentage.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Head to Head

4/21/2026: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/25/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/24/2025: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/23/2025: 10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/15/2024: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/14/2024: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/28/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/27/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/26/2023: 15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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