Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-156) Kings (+130) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (58.3%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Avalanche are +154 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -192.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

The Avalanche-Kings game on April 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Avalanche, Los Angeles is the underdog at +130, and Colorado is -156 playing on the road.

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