NHL
Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Kings Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20)
- Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-156)
|Kings (+130)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (58.3%)
Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Avalanche are +154 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -192.
Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Kings game on April 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.
Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Avalanche, Los Angeles is the underdog at +130, and Colorado is -156 playing on the road.