FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20)
  • Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-156)Kings (+130)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (58.3%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Avalanche are +154 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -192.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Kings game on April 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Avalanche, Los Angeles is the underdog at +130, and Colorado is -156 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup